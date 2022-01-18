From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Press Officer on Local Matters to Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Mr Abdulganiy Abdulqadir, has lambasted those insinuating that the immediate past Senate President wants to stage a comeback in Kwara politics, describing the insinuation as laughable, ridiculous and nauseating.

He wondered why anyone in his right thinking would assume that someone who had ruled the State over a decade ago and went further to hold the third highest political position in the country would be attempting to stage a comeback in local politics.

Abdulqadir stated this in a statement signed and issued to newsmen on Tuesday, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

He also described as unfortunate, the failure of the present All Progressive Congress, APC government to seek other means to explain its maladministration and ineptitude rather than the unending attempt to distract attention with the name of Saraki.

According to him, the political strategy being employed by the government is a failed narrative that will always meet with a brick wall.

He said “what position will Saraki be aiming to attain through the purported comeback after working in the Presidency before serving as Governor for 8 years, emerged as Chairman of the Governor’s forum and rose to the position of number three citizen in the most populous black nation?

“Are those naysayers and political jobbers following the trend at all? Do they know that the political influence of Saraki has gone far beyond the shores of Nigeria and spread across the globe?

“His Excellency is gunning for the Number One position in Nigeria and they’re there ranting about a comeback in Kwara. They are obviously not in tune with reality.”

Abdulqadir also mocked those accusing Dr Saraki of spending Kwara state fund, noting that the former Senate President is divinely blessed and cannot be dragged down by any human.

He said that his political adversaries have been dismayed by Saraki’s immeasurable philanthropic gestures even after he left public office.

“Can anyone dispute the fact that Saraki’s magnanimity especially in his quest to help the needy and lift people out of poverty remained consistent? No one can. It’s innate.

Abdulqadir however disclosed plans by Saraki political loyalists to stage a comeback.

According to him, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Kwara hopes to restore good governance and quality representation in the State.

“Those who Saraki has mentored and have done Kwara proud in all ramification like Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, Bolaji Abdulahi, Ali Ahmad, Zakari Mohammed, Rasak Atunwa, Ahman Pategi, Yisa Gana, etc have the constitutional right to stage a comeback.

“Their track records speak for them and make their return imminent as allowed by law because of the urgent need to restore the diminishing glory of Kwara due to the crass incompetence of the present administration,” he said.

The media aide highlighted those who want the Saraki loyalists back in power to include women, youths, royal fathers, students, transporters, and the aged, whose lives have been inflicted with hardship and neglect since the inception of the Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq APC-led government.

Abdulqadir advised those who are obsessed with the name of Saraki to seek life rather than invoke his name at every opportunity to make excuses for their failure.