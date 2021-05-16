From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has urged those who are beating drums of secession in Nigeria to shelve their thoughts and reflect on the strength of standing as an indivisible country.

He urged Nigerians to stop complaining about issues that would divide the nation and focus on issues that will strengthen the country for peaceful co-existence.

Rev. Pam disclosed this on Sunday during an interaction with Journalists in Jos after a Church Service at the Assemblies of God Church, Northern Nigeria (AGNN), Hwolshe, Jos, Plateau State.

“Those who are calling for secession should shelve their thoughts and reflect back on when we are all came together as nation.”

He explained that the declaration of prayers and fasting by the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), was to seek the face of God to intervene in the nation’s security problems as the government has done it’s best to curb the ugly situation but to no avail.

Rev. Pam, in a sermon titled, “Living Bigger Than Yourself” and taken his reading from the book of Nehemiah 2:1-10 said “The story of Nigeria will change if our politicians learn to behave like Prophet Nehemiah who stood firmly in defence of Jerusalem when his opponents were trying to belittle his efforts in the rebuilding of his country”.

He said the problem of the country was buried in the self ambition of politicians who only think about themselves and not the people.

“If our politicians can only accept the spirit of good sportsmanship, most of the problems we are passing through in the country, including security challenges, kidnapping and banditry would have been solved.

“we are suffering because individuals have taken their ambitions far too serious because of selfishness. We have limited ourselves and we are not prepared to grow”insisting “living bigger means living a sacrificial life for your people”.

“politicians are not patient and they are neither disturbed about the growth of the country just as Prophet Nehemiah was when he heard that the walls of Jerusalem had fallen flat and he sought the permission of the king to rebuild it’s walls and not seeking protection for himself alone.”

Rev. Pam said great leaders do not think about themselves but rather think about their people deemphasizing “I” as the high point of self esteem.