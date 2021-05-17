From Gyang Bere, Jos

Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission Executive Secretary, Yakubu Pam, has urged those who are beating drums of secession to shelve their thoughts and reflect on the strength of standing as an indivisible country.

He urged Nigerians to stop complaining about issues that would divide the nation and focus on issues that will strengthen the country for peaceful co-existence.

Pam stated this, yesterday, during an interaction with newsmen in Jos after a church service at the Assemblies of God Church, Northern Nigeria, Hwolshe, Jos, Plateau State.

He said the declaration of prayers and fasting by the Christian Association of Nigeria was to seek the face of God to intervene in the nation’s security problems as the government has done its best to curb the ugly situation but to no avail.

Pam, in a sermon entitled: “Living Bigger Than Yourself,” said: “The story of Nigeria will change if our politicians learn to behave like Prophet Nehemiah who stood firmly in defence of Jerusalem when his opponents were trying to belittle his efforts in the rebuilding of his country.”

He said the problem of the country was buried in the self ambition of politicians who only think about themselves and not the people.