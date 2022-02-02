From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Osun State has warned its staff to desist from approaching guests to the ministry for money.

The ministry also banned its staff from sitting outside whether a guest is around or not.

A circular signed on behalf of the Coordinating dorector of the ministry by one Kunle Oyewole and obtained by Daily Sun threatened strict punishment for whoever is found culpable of such act.

The circular dated November 18, 2021, is titled “Sitting Outside The Office Complex and Begging for Money.”

The circular reads: “I am directed to refer to the above and inform all members of staff to desist from sitting outside the office complex and begging for money from guests of the ministry. It is an immoral behaviour which is inimical to the image of the Civil Service: (Public Service Rules section 3 ‘Misconduct’ No 0303015 (1) ).

“Henceforth, it is an offence for any member of staff to sit or beg for money from guests. Appropriate disciplinary measures will be meted on anyone found guilty.”