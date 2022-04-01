Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State to brace up for the task of building the party, urging them to be committed and united instead of secretly hobnobbing with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kalu gave the charge when he hosted Abia State students from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria at his Abuja residence.

“Some of our members are not committed to the growth of the party in Abia State. Some of them are PDP members at night and APC in the day. They visit the Government House at night to reaffirm their allegiance to the PDP even as members of the APC. It has to stop! It is not possible to serve two masters at the same time. It is either you are in PDP or APC. It is time to show commitment and stop selling out the APC to others.”

While congratulating the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, Kalu urged all members of the NWC to work towards unity and harmony to help the party succeed in the 2023 general election.

He described the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, as competent and well-experienced even as he expressed confidence in the new executive members.

He also urged the executives to swing into action by uniting party members ahead of the 2023 general election.

“I want to charge the national chairman to urgently commence the process of getting all members united and committed ahead of the 2023 general elections. I want to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, newly elected members of the NWC, and other members of the party for the success recorded in the national convention. I am appealing to Nigerians to continue to entrust the affairs of the country to the All Progressives Congress (APC). APC is a party for all Nigerians. APC is committed to the growth, unity and development of Nigeria,” Kalu said.