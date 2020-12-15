From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate Committee Chairman on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, has warned that constant threats from individuals, local and international organisations about dragging the Nigerian military before the International Criminal Court (ICC) of Justice over unproven cases of human rights abuses may have a detrimental effect on the counterinsurgency effort.

The senator assured that the National Assembly, specifically the Senate, would not close its eyes against human rights abuses.

Senator Ndume in a chat with newsmen in Abuja said while the National Assembly continues to look into allegations of abuse of human rights, the regular threats by many organisations and even individuals about dragging the military before the ICC may discourage the military from putting in its best in the war against insurgents and bandits.

Ndume said many of such human rights abuses allegations could be taken to the National Assembly which he noted has been doing well in investigating those cases and making recommendations as appropriate.

He also condemned what he called unnecessary interference by the Amnesty International, as a serious distraction to the anti-insurgency effort.

According to the senator, at a time Nigerians are most worried about the security of the country, unnecessary threats against the military could jeopardise successful action against the insurgents.

Senator Ndume also expressed concerns about the frustration Nigeria is experiencing at the hands of the international community in procuring arms and ammunition with which to prosecute the war against insurgents.

He said a formal motion would soon be introduced to the Senate to allow it debate and take a position on the matter.

‘As chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, I am bringing a motion to urge them to leave us alone and stop the distraction. Our soldiers should not be intimidated by threats of the ICC trial,’ the lawmaker stressed.