The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo has called out Governor Hope Uzodimma to stop what the it described as blame game, charging him to face his challenges in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the state chairman, Charles Ugwuh and secretary, Ray Emeana.

Governor Uzodinma in a state broadcast penultimate week accused the opposition in the state as sponsoring the violence that resulted in the loss of lives and property in parts of the state. Also, during a stakeholders’ meeting in the state recently, the governor reiterated that the opposition was fueling the crisis in the state. The 7-paragraph statement by Imo PDP frowned at what the Party described as “persistent and glaring false accusations levelled against their Party as the instigator and promoter of the #EndSARS Youth Protests in the State, charging the APC led administration in the state to “wake up from slumber so that they can face the enormous challenges and problems confronting it, instead of chasing shadows and looking for escape goats.”

Stressing that the Party stated that it had no hand in the #EndSARS protests, Imo PDP expressed condemnation for loss of lives and hijack of what began as a peaceful protest.

“Let it be emphatically stated that the PDP had no hand whatsoever in the unfortunate uprising, looting, arson and huge damage to Imo State and private assets…causing major dislocations to the lives of innocent citizens. As a responsible Party, we join the majority of concerned and patriotic Nigerians in commiserating with those who lost their loved ones in the unnecessary violent aftermath of an otherwise peaceful protest by patriotic youths.

The Party stated that “the APC Government in Imo State under Governor Hope Uzodinma has no plans, strategies and basic coordinated ideas to tackle the economic challenges and expectations of Imo people.