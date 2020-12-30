From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerian leaders to stop blaming God for the worsening insecurity, poor economy, poverty and other challenges confronting the nation.

Obasanjo stated this, yesterday, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State, on his 2021 message to Nigerians.

On steps to recover the economy from recession, Obasanjo said, “we are not doing the right thing now. When we do the right thing, the economy will be what it should be.”

He said Nigeria was endowed such enormous resources that it should not have poor citizens or those who go to bed hungry.

“I like the motto of a school which says ‘work and pray’. Some people say it should be ‘pray and work’, but it doesn’t matter to me in what order I put it, but prayer must go with work and work must go with prayer. We do not have to blame God for our situation, we have to blame ourselves. Nigeria does not have to be poor; no Nigerian must go to bed hungry. That we have a situation like that is a choice by our leaders and followers alike. My prayer is that God will make year 2021 a better year for all of us, but it will not happen without work. And I believe we need to work hard in this country as we pray hard so that the coming year, the year 2021 will be a glorious year for us. But it will not happen unless we work to make it happen.”