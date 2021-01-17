From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

An elderstatesman and Secretary of Borno Elders Forum, Dr Bulama Mali Gubio, has charged youths to stop blaming the old breeds on woes of Nigeria

Gubio gave the charge in a remark at the graduation ceremony of 110 vulnerable women and awards to Borno heroes by a social cultural group, Arewa Youths Consultative Council (AYCC) in Maiduguri weekend.

“Stop blaming the old ones about the problems of this country. I read regularly condemnations of the elders by the youths. The younger generations seems to believe the older ones are the problems of this country but I am glad you’ve just mentioned the contributions of these great Nigerians.”

He said many older persons have made huge sacrifices in various endeavour to keep the country United and growing. He said many of the people have passed away while some are still alive.

He recounted the contributions of the nationalists in the country and generation of leaders in the field of politics,comemrce, sports, education and even religoon.

He recalled great sons of Borno including late Sir Kashim Ibrahim, Governor of northern Nigeria and late Waziri Ibrahim, businessman and optician who founded Great Nigeria People’s Party (GNPP) in 1978, the party that preached politics without bitterness and won the governorship seat in old Borno State in 1979.

“It was on the platform of this party thG Alhaji Mohammed Goni won as governor of Borno and we all know that Goni was the architect of roads, government building, companies, schools and education institutions, recreational facilities in Borno today,” he said.

He said the problem with the youth was lack of sense of history. He urged the youths to use the opportunity provided by the technology to read the history of the country and their communities rather than spending time to abuse older persons on the social media.

He said the contributions and selfless services provided by heroes of the past and some surviving ones were what the younger generation use today. He urged the youths to be discipline and also make personal sacrifice rather than pursuing ambition that will bring quick money.