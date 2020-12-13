From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), has urged Nigerians to stop blaming government and security agencies for not tackling insecurity in the country when they have failed to secure the cooperation of the citizens, especially in intelligence gathering.

DSS Director General, Yusuf Bichi, further quipped that instead of Nigerians pointing at security forces, they should rather support them to rid the country of all forms of criminality.

The DG, represented by the Service’s Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, made this assertion last weekend at a Security and Emergency Awards (SEMA 2020) event in Abuja, where the service was conferred award by Emergency Digest, a subsidiary of Image Merchants

“We call in Nigerians to support security agencies and government. Security is no longer for government and security, there is need for collaborative efforts and partnership. You continue to stay in your comfort zone and continue to blame security agencies for all, but the information that the security agencies need have you brought it?

“All those bad people are part of our communities, they live in our neighbourhood, if you know one, tell the security agencies about them. If you have not done all these, its time for us to have a rethink, it is time for us to have a change of mind to re-dedicate ourselves to the ideals of building a country that is devoid of any kind of insecurity”, he said.

“We call on all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to support the government and security agencies to achieve the security objectives and have the Nigeria of our dream,” the DG urged.

The DSS boss however assured that the service will continue to discharge its responsibilities without fear and will not watch elements destabilize the country.

Equally speaking at the event, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, while noting that the Awards was apt, said Cybersecurity sector is estimated at $2.32 billion and projected to become $3.6 – $4.2 billion by 2023.

The Minister who was represented by Director ICT, Emeka Okoye! called on all stakeholders to make an input in developing the National Digital Economy so that Nigeria can maximise its security benefits.

“It is a known fact that opportunities through digital economy in cyberspace go hand in hand with cyber risks and cyber threats. Cybersecurity is a need in the progress and growth of digital economy. As a nation capitalising on digital revolution, cybersecurity is a national priority to foster economic welfare,” he said.

The Minister further informed that government is currently in the process of reviewing the Cybercrime Act to meet the emerging security challenges of the nation such as terrorism and cyberspace criminality.

Pantami also noted that the subject of Cybersecurity has been addressed in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), which focusses on strengthening public confidence in the use of digital technologies and participation in the digital economy.

“The FMC&DE is strengthening public confidence in the use of digital technologies by addressing the importance of cybersecurity and other standards, frameworks and guidelines that encourage citizens to go digital. The Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) is one of the instruments already put in place.

“Furthermore, the deployment of the public key infrastructure including digital certificates is in our roadmap. We are working to further strengthen the regulatory instruments that will govern data protection and privacy.

“We understand that a proper cybersecurity approach needs to take the different aspects of cyberspace into account, our efforts will therefore not only be local but to also collaborate with relevant institutions around the globe and adopt International conventions such as the African Union Convention on Data Protection and Cybersecurity, also known as the Malabo Convention.

“Furthermore, digital identity is essential to ensure security and strengthen trust, whether in the public or private sector.”

At the awards, Pantami, won the minister of the year, he was honoured for initiatives in cyber security and Digital economy.

While DSS was awarded for intelligence service, EFCC was recognised for crime prevention and Airtel for community service.

Other recipients of the award include; NITDA for Corporate Social Responsibility; Nigeria Correctional Service for Crime prevention; Nigerian Customs Service for Public Information; and Neem Foundation for Humanitarian services.

Others are; Emergency Communication Centre for Emergency Management; Kontagora Security Service; Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada and Profile Security Service won the category of Private Security Company.