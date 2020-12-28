Nigerians should organise themselves and resist the emerging trends where they are being compelled to be buying transformers for Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos).

In a press statement issued in Lagos yesterday, a human rights group, Africa Anti-Slavery Coalition (AASLAC) regretted that Nigerians are being subjected to all manner of exploitation by Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) and they seemed to lack the collective capacity to resist these atrocities.

AASLAC Convener, Tony Masha, stated that recently residents of Bariga and its environs in Lagos State were ordered to buy new transformer by Ikeja Electric Plc if they desire to contain the epileptic power supply in the area.

“Customers of Ikeja Electric Plc living at part of Ilaje road, Sanyaolu and Amodu Streets axis in Bariga were compelled recently to pay 40,000 per house to buy transformer.

“Thus, there is palpable apprehension among Bariga residents that technicians from Gbagada office of Ikeja Electric Plc will start full-scale tampering of transformers in the area in order to create opportunities to extort huge sums of money from residents to buy transformers,” the group lamented.

According to AASLAC, the Nigerian Electric Regulatory Commission (NERC) prohibits community and customers from buying, replacing or repairing electricity transformers, poles and related equipment used in the supply of electricity because it is not their responsibility to do so.

It regretted that electricity consumers under the Gbagada district of Ikeja Electric Plc were slammed with exorbitant and illegal estimated bills for power they do not consume.