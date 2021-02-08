From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has responded to the recent claims of an Islamic scholar, Sheik Gumi that bandits, Fulani herdsmen are similar to freedom fighters.

In a statement by the media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, it described Gumi’s comparison as incredible and provocative. “Gumi in the said media report, allegedly compared agitators of Biafra and Oduduwa republics with his Fulani bandits rampaging the North and ravaging the entire South.

“Such a statement if true, has simply unmasked and exposed the real identify of this man masquerading as an Islamic cleric when in actual fact he is one of the hardened supporters of Fulani terrorism.

“With such ignorance ladden uttrance from a supposed Islamic scholar, the world does not need to look far for the real sponsors of banditry and terrorism in Nigeria. We now know those behind the killing spree and evil agenda to decimate indigenous ethnic populations and non-muslim communities across Nigeria.

“Before now Nigerians were deceived into believing that bandits and other agents of terror on rampage all over Nigeria were invisible and without a fixed address. How come this pretender and self-acclaimed Islamic cleric knew where to find the bandits. Powerful inquired.

He added “He even posed for a picture with gun weilding murderers and was very proud of it. How was it that this man managed to locate the hideout of these mass murderers but Nigeria Airforce cannot? How come there hasn’t been any invasion or bombing of any these Bandit Settlements in the North but the same Nigeria Airforce were quick to deploy fighter jets to be terrorising innocent citizens in Orlu?”

“Not only did Sheik Gumi wine and dine with their bandits, he has also suddenly became their advocate. He has gone to the extent of comparing blood suckers with self-determination activists. What a national embarrassment!

“Sheik Gumi can no longer differentiate between self determination which is a constitutionally guaranteed right and terrorism which is a crime. This hypocrisy has confirmed our earlier position that terrorism and banditry in Nigeria are common agenda of the caliphate.

ISWAP, bandits and Fulani herdsmen are one and the same people whose common aim is to decimate the indigenous populations in Nigeria and ultimately Fulanise the country. Sheikh Gumi should remove that dirty rag he is fond of wearing on his head to allow fresh air cool his brain. Perhaps then he can reason like a human being.

“It’s an insult to freedom fighters all over the world to be compared with blood-sucking demons in human clothing like Fulani herdsmen. If we may ask Gumi, going by his lame argument, is Nicola Sturgeon the leader of Scotland a terrorist or bandit, are the bandits he was drinking Burukutu with in the forests of Zamfara peace ambassadors.

” We want to let Gumi and his fellow Fulani Boko Haram and bandits to understand that Biafrans will never allow Fulani to take any inch of Biafraland under the guise of one Nigeria fake unity.” Powerful stated.