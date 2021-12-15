From Gyang Bere, Jos

Clinton Garuba, media consultant to former Governor of Plateau State, Sen Jonah David Jang, has urged Plateau State Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Town Planning, Yakubu Datti, to stop comparing Jang administration with the current Simon Lalong government in the state.

He noted that Jang has risen the bar of stewardship in the state and he stood with Plateau people throughout his administration.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Clinton in a press statement in Jos on Wednesday appreciated President Goodluck Jonathan for gracing the dedication of the 10 Commandments and Prayer Alter held at Doi, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He frown at the unguided comment made by the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Town Planning, Yakubu Datti and said despite the fact that some overzealous appointees in the Lalong government went out of order in order to please him does not diminish the appreciation for what he

did.

“Senator Jang was never at any time found wanting in siding with the very people he swore to an oath to provide welfare and security. Little wonder he opened up crisis-prone areas with roads to enable movement of the security agencies in forestalling and dealing with issues of insecurity.

‘Datti and his ilk should save the governor the embarrassment of comparing him with Senator Jang who has a distinguished career and tenure of office which made the state witness transformation in various sectors.

‘Senator Jang has always demonstrated leadership and it is for this reason that the people came from far and near to grace the occasion. On this note, it is important to extend sincere thanks to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, a man of peace, patriotic Nigerian and a worthy son of Africa for finding time out of his busy schedule to attend the dedication programme. His presence has obviously left

an unsettling effect on some people.

‘Vice President Yemi Osibanjo is well appreciated for sending a worthy representative several important dignitaries from Abuja and representatives of some State Governors and all those who sent goodwill messages. Senator Jang wishes to also thank the body of Christ on the Plateau for their show of love including Apostle Joshua Selman.

‘It is on record that Governor Simon Bako Lalong played the part that was required of him for which he must be commended. The fact that the PDP and APC in the state as well as some self-seeking, overzealous appointees of his went out of order in order to please him does not diminish the appreciation for what he did.

‘That people did what they did in order to gain favour with him, the governor must indeed be wary of busybodies in his government who will court more troubles for him in trying to please him unnecessarily.

‘We can forgive the ignorance of the commissioner because we are aware of his very low spiritual background with no capacity to understand things of the spirit. What is most important is to note that Plateau belongs to every plateau man and the state and earned for himself elder-statesmanship accompanied by the respect of the people.’

He said the dedication of the 10 Commandments monument and prayer altar is an instruction received by Senator Jang from God and lamented how some people assumed the place of God to say that Christians on the Plateau did not lack a place of prayer.

‘Once again, Christians on the Plateau had a reason to take a recess from the hardship, unending fear and agony that have become the order of the day. It is the opinion of many that it has been a while since anything worthy of note, that evokes emotions of joy has happened in Jos.

‘Although the dedication of the prayer altar was in obedience to the instruction of God to Senator Jang, it would seem that many are again not happy that an event of that magnitude was held. While Senator Jang is appalled by the political colouration given to a private event with very strong spiritual implications by both the PDP and APC in the state, he is praying that God overlooks the shortcomings of those who delved into what was not their concern.’

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .