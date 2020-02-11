Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), yesterday, warned Abia Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon, to desist from creating unnecessary tension in the state.

MASSOB said the police boss has by his “unguided and insensitive statements” on the burial of late traditional ruler of Afaraukwu, HRH Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Sally Kanu created artificial security tension in the area.

It described as insulting to the traditional institution in Igboland and the people, the threat to disrupt the burial and Mr. Okon urged to keep off from the burial to give peace a chance.

In a statement byLeader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, the group said:“MASSOB condemns the statement that the police and other security agents will scatter and disrupt the burial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s parents if members of IPOB attend. His threatening statement is uncalled for, borne out cowardice and hunger to satisfy the interest of his Abuja masters that employed him.

“MASSOB wishes to remind Mr. Okon that no amount of his loyalty and self stabbing sacrifices to his Abuja masters will ever earn him goodwill from Abuja. The same anti-Christian stick they used on our brother, Justice Walter Samuel Onnoghen, will still be use on you.

“The Abia state Police boss statement is deceiving and full of inconsequential morale boosting of his personnel and other security agents in Abia state. The commissioner of police is being used to create unnecessary security tension in a peaceful Abia state.

“The people of Afaraukwu community are peace loving people. We have made it clear that the burial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s parents is not an IPOB or Biafra event.”