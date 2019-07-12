A former Senate chief whip, Roland Owie, has condemned governors’ silence on continuous payment of fuel subsidy.

He said apart from governors elected in 2019, others were guilty of silence in the face of evil and urged them to confess their sins and stop crocodile tears over the continuous payment of fuel subsidy.

Owie, in a statement, yesterday, reminded the governors that President Muhammadu Buhari, said, on his assumption of office in 2015, that fuel subsidy was abolished.

He said: “I read of the cry by state governors over the Federal Government’s payment of fuel subsidy. Why should they cry now? My colleagues in the eighth National Assembly behaved like a bridegroom, who left his new beautiful bride in an air-conditioned room and came to the verandah complaining of heat.

“They knew there was no provision for fuel subsidy in the budgets and payments went on and they refused to do the needful.

“Why did the governors not go to court as former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinibu, did over local government funds? The governors should seek other sources of revenue.”