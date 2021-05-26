Imo State Government has described as misleading a claim by Samuel Anyanwu that All Progressives Congress (APC) is marginalising the people of the South East with the leaders saying nothing.

It said what APC has done for the South East in six years were more than what Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did for them in 16 years.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the former senator’s submission was a cheap political propaganda meant to deceive the people.

He said it was instructive that PDP government could not build a second Niger bridge for Ndigbo while APC has done that within six years.

According to him, almost all the federal roads in Igboland were impassable during the reign of PDP while the APC Federal Government has started fixing them.

The commissioner said contrary to the marginalization theory of Anyanwu, the APC government at the centre has never denied states in the South East their constitutional rights.

Emelumba said it was laughable that Anyanwu is promising restructuring on behalf of PDP, something the party couldn’t do in 16 years.

He described as a fallacy the blanket accusation against Igbo leaders that they have failed, saying the outstanding performance of Governor Hope Uzodimma has given a lie to that assertion.

He said under Uzodimma, Imo State has witnessed real and solid development in one year, surpassing the 12 and half years spent by PDP.

The commissioner said the Federal Government also created the enabling environment for the siting of a modular refinery in the state as well as a 200-bed specialist hospital.

According to him, leaders like Governor Uzodimma believe in constructive engagement and diplomacy in attracting democracy dividends to Igboland instead of cowboy belligerence.

Emelumba called on Ndigbo to join APC and be reconnected to the national grid of politics instead of being misled by people like Anyanwu and a failed party like PDP.

Anyanwu had said only a PDP-led Federal Government has the political will to initiate and carry out the restructuring of the polity.

This is even as he called on the South East people to join the PDP.

Anyanwu, who represented Imo East (Owerri) in the 8th Senate, said the continuing marginalization of the South East by the current APC-led Federal Government is responsible for the agitation for Biafra and insecurity in the South East.