Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The People’s Democratic party has called on Governor Yahaya Bello to account for the huge funds allocated for the construction of Ganaja Flyover and the Ibaji Road projects which he failed to construct rather than deceiving the people again that he would construct the Idah- Agenebode bridge.

The opposition party was reacting to the flag off of Idah -Agenebode bridge on Saturday when Governor Bello during his campaign, describing him as ‘ a huge joker of the year’

The campaign council in a statement issued in Lokoja and signed by Austin Okai said Kogi State government does not have the financial capacity and adminstrative wisdom to execute such a huge bridge across the Idah/Agenebode axis

According to PDP, it is decietful for a government that cannot rehabilitate roads across the state capital in Lokoja,or to say the least, complete the Otokiti-Ganaja bye pass initiated by the immediate adminstration , to embark on a multi-billion bridge project across Idah-Ageneode to decieve the people of Kogi East

PDP told the people of the state not to play into the hands of ” this set of crooked leaders,” who only believe in flagging off projects and not completing them, as the project will require over N300 billion for construction of bridge across the river alongside it’s Enviromental Impact Assessment (EIA), feasibility studies and others requirements.

“Construction of a bridge across Idah -Agenebode is a Federal government responsibility and the Vice President of Nigeria,Yemi Osinbanjo was on ground for the camapign as it is his responsibility to flag off projects of that magnitude and not the 419 government of Alhaji Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

“Out of his desperate desire to return to Lugard House, the state government did not consider the Ganaja-Shintaku bridge linking the state capital as top priority, but decided to scam the people of Idah, the cradle of Igala land, just like he did to the Ibaji people

“It is also curious and laughable to note that the government of Alhaji Yahaya Bello could not complete Government House gate project, endless renovation of structures in the government lodges, using then as conduit pipes to siphon public funds, but wants to embark on Idah-Agenebode bridge

“It will interest the Yahaya Bello’s adminstration to know that the current APC National Chairman and former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole hails from Etsako,where Agenebode falls geographically and was governor of the state for eight years. His State being an oil-producing state, he did not venture into such bogus, gigantic and white elephant project after crisscrossing his area with all sorts of development to the public knowledge, because of the huge financial implications the state cannot afford. So, why Kogi state for God’s sake, for mere credit and political exigency? “

The Campaign Council said what Kogi State government succeeded in flagging off and commissioned, was the presentation of the N163 million workers and pensioners entitlement diverted into buying Rolls Royce for the paramount ruler of Igala land, the Attah Igala

The Council said however, that it would be unfair on the part of the state government not to present or extend similar gesture to the Ohinoyi, Obaro, Maigari, Aguma,Ohiegba, Olujumu, Elegbe, Ologori and other high-class traditional rulers from Kogi Central and Kogi West before the next month election, as it will be tantamount to vote buying from Kogi east

PDP described the flag off and presentation of the car to the Attah of Igala land, as a misplaced priority the current adminstration embarked upon in the last three and half years

PDP urged the people of Kogi East and the entire state to take advantage of non perfomance of the current adminstration and vote them out in November election in preference for PDP candidate Engineer Musa Wada who is set to rescue the state from collapse.