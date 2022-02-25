From John Adams, Minna

The Registrar and Chief Executive of the National examination council of Nigeria (NECO) Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi has appealed to the Federal Government to remove the Examinations body from the list of agencies mandated to remit 25 percent of their income to the Treasury Single Account (TSA)

The Registrar argued that the continue remittance of the 25 Percent of its Examinations fees being charged by the Council will soon crippled it activities, as the fees are meant for the conduct of Examinations.

Professor Wushishi made the appealed at the

Council’s headquarters in Minna on Thursday shortly after releasing the 2021 SSCE External examination result conducted by the Council.

Professor Wushishi is of the opinion that NECO as an extermination body, should be regarded as a social service organization and not the one established to generate revenue to the government, as such should be exempted from remitting 25 percent of it Examinations to the government.

“We’ve made our case through the Ministry of Education , and we are hopping that something positive should be done”,

“We believed that the government would listen and respond to our demands so as the cater for the numerous challenges facing the examination body because the continuous remittance of the 25 Percent from what the organization collect as Fees will cripple our activities”, he added.

In addition to this, Professor Wushishi also argued that the new Duty Traveling Allowance (DTA) recently approved by the President will further compound the problems of the Council, as it will have no choice than pay the adjusted DTA, adding “we have to source for the money from our earning such as the examination registration fees to be able to pay”.

According to him, “From our calculation we need over N2 billion to be able to withstand the new DTA recently approved by the government”.

The Registrar however appreciated the federal government for the recent approval of over N4Billion for the Council but added that the council needs more funding from the government to cater for other activities.

He pointed out that the amount approved would largely be used in servicing the debt from already supplied sensitive and non sensitive materials for conducting exams.

