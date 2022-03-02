From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has warned the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Imo State against destroying the existent peace in the State because of politics.

Adressing a press conference on Wednesday, leader of the Coalition, Collins Ughalaa, who was reacting to the claims by the party to cancel the Ngor Okpala State assembly constituency election held last weekend and won by the APC candidate, he noted that PDP’s claims and utterance is another way of igniting crisis in the State.

Ughala said “We monitored the election as civil society organisations,but we are shocked at the kind of misinformation coming from the Pro led Democratic Party,to the point that they are even calling for the cancellation of the election . We are shocked because the Ngor Okpala by election is one of the freest and most credible elections conducted by INEC in recent times.

” What PDP did not get by trying to disrupt the election is what they want to get by spreading falsehood and calling for cancellation . The PDP as we saw it sis not campaign. The PDP should be able to manage its losses . We saw the this in 2020 when the supreme court sacked the PDP led administration in the State,unable to mange their loss ,the party set the State on fire,not minding that it did niot win the election in the first place.

“We should not throw caution to the wind in the name of playing politics ,enough is enough. PDP should stop destroying Imo State in the name of politics.” Ughala stated.