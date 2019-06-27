Magnus Eze, Enugu and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano, yesterday, urged security operatives to desist from drug abuse.

The governor said the abuse of drugs was responsible for the crime in the society and must be addressed seriously.

Obiano, who spoke during the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking held at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre in Awka, noted that illicit drugs had destroyed many children and needed to be avoided.

Obiano, who was represented by the Executive Secretary, Anambra State Health Insurance Scheme, Dr. Simeon Onyemaechi, faulted the way and manner security operatives abuse drug along the roads, especially, when on duty.

He said his administration was partnering the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state to fight the monster because of the realisation that illicit drug is a monster that has come to devour the society.

Meanwhile, Enugu zonal head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Usman Imam, has said no fewer than 60 persons have been convicted of various financial crimes in the South East in the last six months.

Similarly, 20 persons were also convicted of different drug related offences in the state within the same period, as disclosed by the State Commander of the NDLEA, Adeyemi Adeofe.