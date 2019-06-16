Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has charged the residents of Ijebu-Ode metropolis to desist from dumping refuse in the drainage system.

Abiodun gave this charge on Saturday during an inspection tour to some parts of the town affected by flood.

The areas visited by the governor included Igbeba, Paramount, Moborode, Italapo, Degun, Imowo and Ibadan Roads.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the inspection, Abiodun said he decided to come and see at first hand the havoc wreaked by flood in the areas and maintained that the residents must eschew the habit of dumping refuse in the drainage whenever it rained

While appealing to the people to be patient with the state government in its quest to find lasting solution to the menace, the governor disclosed that his administration would soon come up with a comprehensive plan to address the problem of perennial flooding.