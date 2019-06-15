Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun has charged the residents of Ijebu-Ode metropolis on the need to desist from dumping refuse in the drainage system.

Abiodun gave this charge on Saturday during an inspection tour to some parts of the town affected by flooding.

The areas visited by the governor included Igbeba, Paramount, Moborode, Italapo, Degun, Imowo and Ibadan Roads.

Speaking with journalists on visit shortly after the inspection, Abiodun said he decided see at first hand the havoc wrecked by floods in the areas, maintaining that the residents must eschew the habit of dumping refuse in the drainage while raining.

While appealing to the people to be patient with the state government in its quest to find lasting solution to the menace, the governor disclosed that his administration would soon come up with a comprehensive plan to address the problem of perennial flooding.

Abiodun further disclosed that the drains that serve as carriage would be re-designed to accommodate large volume of flood water.

“From what we have seen here, the biggest problem we have in Ijebu-Ode is that the drains that crisscross the town are small concrete drains that are covered, so they don’t allow for maintenance because they are very tiny.

“Ijebu-Ode will require very big and open drains that can easily be serviced and maintained. So, we are going to have a comprehensive plan aimed at revolving these problems once and for all,” the governor stated.

He, however, sympathized with the residents whose homes were affected by the flood, reiterating the need for the people to always clean the drainages close to them, noting “this would allow for easy flow of water and save the roads, which were constructed with public fund, from being destroyed”.