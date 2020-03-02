Damiete Braide

Oloto Royal Family of Otto and Lagos Mainland has expressed concern over interlopers claiming to have an estate in the land behind National Stadium, Tejuosho ,and offering the same for sale. In a statement signed on behalf of the family, Mr Lamina Kareem Akinlolu, warned the public to beware of fraudsters parading themselves as Real Estate companies because the land in question belongs to Oloto Royal Family.

The family stated that they had not given power of attorney to any agent nor authorised anybody to sell the land on their behalf.

“We have seen a billboard erected at the entrance to the land behind the National Stadium by Iyun Street, after Stadium Hotel, Surulere, marketing non-existent flats. We have also seen video clips trending on the internet where a certain lady purporting to work for a certain property’s company, was inviting the general public to invest in the project.”