Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council has rejected alleged continuous mass exportation of Almajirai from some northern parts of the country to the South, describing such action as a health risk.

The monarchs, in a communiqué issued after a meeting at the Government House in Awka, yesterday expressed concern that some of the almajirai may have become infected with COVID-19 before their voyage into the state, thereby exposing their host states to viral infections.

The communiqué signed by the Chairman, Obi Alfred Achebe of Onitsha, and his deputies, Igwe Sunday Okafor of Okpuno, and Igwe Chuma Onyia (Okakwu Odekpe), urged the government to ensure the almajirai do not enter the state.

The traditional rulers also urged Governor Willie Obiano not to relent on its efforts to contain the menace of some killer herdsmen and commended the governor for his exemplary leadership in the fight against COVID 19 in the state through the prompt establishment of isolation centres at Mbaukwu/Umuawulu and other locations in the state, regular update broadcast to Anambra people, public enlightenment, mobilisation as well as protection of the state borders and entry points.

The traditional rulers who pledged their continued support to the state administration, enjoined Anambra residents to strictly observe all the COVID-19 health and safety directives.

They asserted that being alive in good health, Anambra people can collectively defeat the pandemic.