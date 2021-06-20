From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Bishop of Anglican Communion, Diocese of Ijebu North, Rt. Revd. Solomon Gbetogo Kuponu, has cautioned the federal and state governments to stop giving amnesty to terrorists, positing such amnesty has further encouraged insecurity in the country.

The cleric said that giving amnesty to terrorists and bandits does not only encourage and prolong insecurity in the country, but also serves as a major set back to the fight against insecurity as it demoralise the security personnel.

The Bishop gave this caution in his charge during the First Session of the 6th Synod of the church, held at St. Paul’s Church, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, at the weekend.

The theme of the synod was: “Extreme Cause, Extreme Cost, Jesus to the Rescue”.

Kuponu emphasised that the military and the people who are often the victims of terrorist attacks should be rewarded rather than the villains.

He also accused government and other state actors of encouraging kidnapping by paying ransoms to kidnappers.

The cleric raised the alarm that Nigeria was gradually being turned to a “killing field” with the myriads of kidnapping, abduction, banditry, fatal clashes of herdsmen and farmers, ritual killings, political assassination, armed robbery and murder.

He flayed President Muhammadu Buhari of abdicating his responsibility, lamenting that insecurity had reached the worst stage under his administration.

Kuponu, however, charged the FG government to deal decisively with terrorists with the full extent of the law instead of encouraging criminal activities by granting amnesty to them.

“Dubious amnesty to terrorists should stop, the so called repentant terrorists often return to kill. Instead, priority should be accorded to equipping, rewarding and motivating the demoralised troops. The victims, rather than the villains of terrorism, require government assistance.

“Apart from military action, you (government) need to apply the criminal justice system, terrorist acts are crimes, so criminals should be apprehended and prosecuted.

“Unlike other countries battling with terrorism, Nigeria is tardy in punishing terrorists.

“Fighting terrorism needs a multi-faceted approach, to cut off their sources of funding, disrupt their logistics and support networks and decapitate the leadership as the United States war on terror has proved”, Kuponu stated.

The cleric further advised President Buhari to seek foreign help in fighting insecurity, saying “no country on its own can defeat terrorism, it requires an international effort”.

“Buhari and the Security Chiefs must secure full external assistance, including troops, commandos, drones, intelligence, air bases and air strikes.

“The new Service Chiefs should restore confidence in the services, investigate and address complaints of front line troops about their welfare, salaries and allowances and intelligence lapses.

“New strategies should be adopted to interdict and reduce the high casualty rate among Nigerian troops”. The cleric submitted.