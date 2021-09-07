From Fred Itua and Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has decried the anti-open grazing law recently enacted by some states warning it will worsen cattle rustling and undermine the stability of the country.

The group described the law against open grazing as satanic and ploy to cripple economic activities of pastoralists.

They called on the National Assembly to intervene in the matter saying the law was a violation of the 1999 constitution and would hamper the ability of pastoralists to function effectively.

They also demanded urgent review of the Land Use Act to accommodate the interest of all land resource users, particularly pastoralists, stating that ranching as being envisaged by many as solution to herders/farmers clashes, requires massive capital investment and was difficult to sustain.

National President of the group, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, who stated this at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, said Fulani pastoralists have become an endangered specie in Nigeria due to unnecessary negative profiling that had resulted in violence against them by other ethnic groups.

Bodejo who spoke through the secretary of the association, Saleh Alhassan, insisted that the anti-grazing laws and policies was nothing but populist and corrupt-driven agenda designed to destroy pastoralists means of livelihood.

He said because the ban on open grazing was a threat to their business, constitutional rights and national security, they have decided to approach local and international courts for redress.

He said their lawyers have been put on notice about the development and would institute legal action as soon as possible against the affected states

He asked President Buhari and the National Assembly to stop the implementation of the law, especially in southern states because it would not end herders/farmers clashes.

“Benue State is a good example. Has there been peace in the state since the enactment and implementation of the law? Governor Samuel Ortom, only succeeded in turning his people against Fulani pastoralists and also using state sponsored militia groups to unleash terror on our people. We advise him too withdraw the law and tender unreserved apology to our people.”

