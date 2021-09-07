From Fred Itua and Fred Ezeh, Abuja
Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has decried the anti-open grazing law recently enacted by some states warning it will worsen cattle rustling and undermine the stability of the country.
The group described the law against open grazing as satanic and ploy to cripple economic activities of pastoralists.
They called on the National Assembly to intervene in the matter saying the law was a violation of the 1999 constitution and would hamper the ability of pastoralists to function effectively.
They also demanded urgent review of the Land Use Act to accommodate the interest of all land resource users, particularly pastoralists, stating that ranching as being envisaged by many as solution to herders/farmers clashes, requires massive capital investment and was difficult to sustain.
National President of the group, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, who stated this at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, said Fulani pastoralists have become an endangered specie in Nigeria due to unnecessary negative profiling that had resulted in violence against them by other ethnic groups.
Bodejo who spoke through the secretary of the association, Saleh Alhassan, insisted that the anti-grazing laws and policies was nothing but populist and corrupt-driven agenda designed to destroy pastoralists means of livelihood.
He said because the ban on open grazing was a threat to their business, constitutional rights and national security, they have decided to approach local and international courts for redress.
He said their lawyers have been put on notice about the development and would institute legal action as soon as possible against the affected states
He asked President Buhari and the National Assembly to stop the implementation of the law, especially in southern states because it would not end herders/farmers clashes.
“Benue State is a good example. Has there been peace in the state since the enactment and implementation of the law? Governor Samuel Ortom, only succeeded in turning his people against Fulani pastoralists and also using state sponsored militia groups to unleash terror on our people. We advise him too withdraw the law and tender unreserved apology to our people.”
The Fulanis should graze their cattle on their own lands.
But they ain’t got no land here in Nigeria because they are not Nigerians.
Of course, the Fulanis are alien Neo – Colonialist sojourners from the Sahara
yonder.
They are nomore Nigerians than the Afrikaans ( Boers) are South Africans.
The earlier those Nilotic Troglodytes,the so called Fulanis did dismantle their
fucking anachronistic Caliphate of Sokoto and reurn to the Sahara yonder with
their kwarikwata,tick and tse – tse fly infested cattle, the better for them all.
Nigeria is the ancestral fatherland of the Indigenous Kwa/Bantu Nigerians,
whose ancestors left Lake Rudolf (Turkana Lake) in East Africa some 25,000
years ago to settle here in Nigeria.
The ancestors of the Fulani Troglodytes did migrate to the upper Nile of the
Ethiopian highlands then.
Thus,the consanguinity of the Kwa/Bantu Nigerians with the alien Fulanis is
just like that of the Caucasians (Indo-Germanians) and the Mongolians.
The basis for a continuous togetherness of the Indigenous sedentary
Kwa/Banu Nigerians with those barbaric,bellicóse and murderous,nomadic
Fulani cattle driver – lazy – beggar folks and parasites in this country no longer
exist.
No! That will be tantamount to our heading for a collective (mass) suicide.
The Fulanis have no respect whatsoever for the sanctity of human lives.
They do indeed, love their fucking cows more than their fellow human beings.
Besides,the Fulanis are mulims and thus,in our current 21st century,muslims
belong only to their fucking Islamic countries, because the tenets of their
fucking Islamic Religion are quite incompatible with those of other modern human races.
At this juncture therefore,the ultima ratio is for us Indigenous Kwa/Bantu
Nigerians to permanently rid ourselves of the alien Neo-Colonialist Fulanis
in this zoo called Nigeria,which was created by the Arch-Imperialist Brits.
Nigeria We Hail Thee.Lol!
No to the status quo ante bellum!!
Down with Fulani Islamic hegemony!!!