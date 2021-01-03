From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has asked unemployed youths in Anambra State to stop making uncomplimentary remarks targeted at ridiculing President Muhammadu Buhari over their joblessness.

He told them to confront their state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, whom he accused of shying away from his responsibilities, and also of poor performance since he assumed office nearly eight years ago.

Ngige dropped the note in his Alor country home in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state during the annual general meeting convened by Alor People’s Assembly (APA).

“We were witnesses to the #EndSARS protests and what the youths said. And what the government told them. The government agreed to their three demands and has started implementing them and even promised to do more.

“We have a N75 billion youth development fund. They will be given N25 billion each year for 2021, 2022, 2023. We will give it to them as a loan, as entrepreneur money, as skill and empowerment development money so that every youth can start up his business.

“I have promised the youths here that from next year, I will start putting all of them into the skill acquisition and empowerment centres. We are doing it. We will do it in this state to assist the state government.