From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has cautioned the Federal Government against harassing the founder of the Adoration Ministries, Reverend Ejike Mbaka and other clerics through its security agencies for speaking against the continued detention of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, who urged clerics to continue to be steadfast in their prayers, warned the security agencies to stop humiliating and embarrassing them. He said no amount of intimidation will erase the awareness the Biafra restoration message already imbibed in the
people. He said: “The prayers of these men of God have turned Nigeria and its leadership into confusion since the beginning of this year 2022. We realise that the Federal Government and its security agencies are confused as a result of the intense prayers of these men of God including Rev. Father Ejikeme Mbaka of Adoration Minis- tries Enugu; and Reverend Father of Ebube Mmuonso Ministry, Uke in Idemili LGAAnambra State.
“We call other men and women of God Almighty who hear what God is saying to join others in telling government to stop humiliating and intimidating Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members because Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not evil but a special gift from God Almighty. But unfortunately, Nigerians don’t appreciate what they have.
“Again, we are warming DSS to stop intimidating and humiliating men and women of GodAlmighty because they spoke about Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. People should not be harassed because of their religious views. “The DSS and other security agencies can kill the messenger but cannot kill the message. The message which Mazi Nnamdi Kanu passed has gone deep into the minds of Nigerians and they understood the truth about Nigeria and its evil government,” Powerful stated.
