The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has cautioned the Federal Government against harassing the founder of the Adoration Ministries, Reverend Ejike Mbaka and other clerics through its security agencies for speaking against the continued detention of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, who urged clerics to continue to be steadfast in their prayers, warned the security agencies to stop humiliating and embarrassing them. He said no amount of intimidation will erase the awareness the Biafra restoration message already imbibed in the