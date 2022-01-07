From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has slammed the federal government over alleged harassment on founder of the Adoration ministries ,Reverend Ejike Mbaka by purported security agencies in the country for voicing out on the continual detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful who stated this in a statement he released to newsmen on Friday claimed that the fairy priest’s prayer and others on Kanu’s continual incarceration have thrown the federal government into oblivion.

While urging the clerics to continue to be steadfast in their prayers, Powerful warned the security agencies to stop humiliating and embarrassing them asserting that no amount of intimidation will erase the awareness the Biafra restoration message already imbibed in the people.

He said “The prayers of these men of God have turned Nigeria and its leadership into confusion since the beginning of this year 2022. We realise that the Fulani controlled-federal government and its security agencies are confused as a result of the intense prayers of these men of God including Rev. Father Ejikeme Mbaka of Adoration Ministries Enugu; and Reverend father of Ebube Mmuonso Ministry, Uke in Idemili LGA Anambra State.

“We call other men and women of God Almighty who hear what God is saying to join others in telling government to stop humiliating and intimidating Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members because Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not evil but a special gift from God Almighty but unfortunately, Nigerians don’t appreciate what they have.

“Again, we are warming DSS to stop intimidating and humiliating men and women of God Almighty because they spoke about Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. People should not be harassed because of their religious views. Nigeria is not for Fulani alone. People of God Almighty should rise up and talk in unison otherwise Fulani controlled DSS will pick them one after the other to weaken them. They have started with Ejike Mbaka so others will fear and draw back from speaking the common truth about the goings-on in Nigeria.

“The DSS and other security agencies can kill the messenger but cannot kill the message. The message which Mazi Nnamdi Kanu passed has gone deep into the minds of Nigerians and they understood the truth about Nigeria and its evil government.” Powerful stated.