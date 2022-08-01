From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Osun State Independent Commission (OSIEC) have traded words over the allegation that the state electoral umpire has conspired with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, to conduct Local Government elections in the state.

The PDP in a statement issued by its Director of Media, Oladele Oluwabamiji, on Monday, warned Oyetola and the OSIEC against going ahead with the planned local government election, describing it as “unlawful, illegal and criminal.”

The party noted that it had filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Osogbo, in FHC/OS/CS/94/2022, where it is challenging OSSIEC and praying the court to restrain INEC from releasing voters register to OSSIEC for the reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 concerning giving notice of elections, the nomination of candidates, publication of names etc.

“The public is invited to note the act of illegality and criminality being embarked upon by the outgoing Governor and his OSSIEC, a body which till date has no legal backing for its existence.”

In a swift reaction, OSIEC Chairman, Segun Oladitan, described the allegation that the Local Government election has been slated for October 29, 2022, as “baseless and unfounded.”

A statement personally signed by Oladitan and made available to reporters in Osogbo stated that the only recognised body to announce the date for the Local Government election is the OSIEC, advising that any data coming from any other source aside from OSIEC should be disregarded by the public.”

“At the appropriate time, the commission will come out with the election guidelines to put a stop to the unnecessary rumours being peddled around,” he said.

The statement, however, expressed the commitment of OSIEC to conduct a credible and acceptable LG election at the appropriate time.