Former vice-presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has appealed to leaders at all levels of government to avoid actions capable of inflicting more hardship on millions of Nigerians, especially in this period that life is manifestly very tough for Nigerians.

Obi made the appeal when journalists paid him a visit in Onitsha. He lamented that things were going from bad to worse for majority of Nigerians owing to the mindless actions of some leaders.

Speaking specifically on people’s houses being demolished across the country by government of various states and the Federal Capital Territory, Obi advised that what those in government should be doing now is to fashion strategies to pull people out of poverty rather than aggravating their misery.

His words: “Much as I agree that some people live in houses that are not under official regulation, government can, for those that are neither manifestly bad nor causing obstruction, regularise their papers. Even for those that are manifestly bad, now is not a good time to demolish such buildings, without providing alternatives, especially when it is the poor that are always at the receiving end.”

