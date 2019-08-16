Christopher Oji

Lagos State Commissioner of Police Zubairu Muazu , has warned Police Officers to stop issuing detention orders in cases .

CP Muazu ,said the police should give their job a human face in dealing with citizens who they are paid to protect.

CP Zubairu ,gave the warning at the graduation of Course ‘35’ Police Human Rights Officer’s Training ,held at the Area F Command , Ikeja , saying that officers should apply the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to solve some matters instead of issuing detention order and allowing some trivial cases to get to the court.

Mr Muazu ,who was represented Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP )Akinbayo Olasoji , noted that it was becoming too embarrassing that some officers would not try to resolve some minor cases as they would go ahead to bothering the Court with such trivial matters that would have been resolved amicably.

According to Olasoji, “it is now a new dawn in the Nigerian Police Force as we now have an Inspector- General of Police (IGP) with a listening ears . We should be emulating the good things he is doing ,especially in the issue of human right.

“The training is to imbibe the culture of respecting human rights into the minds of police officers so that they will not tamper with peoples’ rights, thinking ;because they are in uniforms ,they are superior to others . “We need to be civil in dealing with the public and we should make the job attractive to those who wish to join us and not to be seen as enemies of the country. You should be as civil as possible because if you are not nice to the citizens, no community will partner with you or sponsor anything you are doing .

“ I see that the future of our job is very bright .The fact that one of the graduating officers who happens to be among the best students is an operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS ) shows that there is improvement in SARS and because the IGP has been emphasising on the fact that you don’t take people’s rights for granted has really helped. As you all know ,we have different mechanisms in dealing with erring officers. We have the Public Complaint Bureau ( PCB) in all our public relations offices where complaints can be made and we also have the provost section where punishments are meted out to whoever that is found wanting.

“ I have also noticed that most of you are not planning for your retirement .My advice is that officers should plan for their retirement based on their basic income because at the end, you will be getting 50% of your basic salary”, Olasoji said.