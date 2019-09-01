Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Second Republic politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has advised politicians of Igbo extraction to desist from issuing threats to the rest of Nigerians with regard to the 2023 presidential election.

He gave the advice in a press statement on Sunday evening, noting that threat as reflected in the views ascribed to Dr. Chukwuemeka Eziefe was not the right approach to achieve a presidential ambition for the zone in a multi-dimensional country such as Nigeria.

Alhaji Yakasai who maintained that he had been an ardent supporter of a Nigerian president from the South East based on his stand on equity and justice to all the regions and tribes, however, noted that this ambition could only be achieved in a democratic setting through persuasion rather than threats and black mail.

“Dr. Eziefe as an elder by right and a former elected governor of the most populous state with more enlightened and advanced people in the entire South East geopolitical zone, a retired and seasoned civil servant of note should be above this kind of rhetoric,” he reasoned.

“Dr. Eziefe is undoubtedly aware that the people of the South East are the major beneficiaries of the 200 million people market that made up of today’s Nigeria.

“No other ethnic group in the rest of our country is in competition with the south-easterners in the field of commerce and industry today, and this is likely to be the case in the foreseeable future,” he predicted.

“For anyone to be thinking of any situation that will lead to the pulling out of the outheast people from this huge market is without any doubt, making a wrong calculation,” he declared.