The Senator representing Imo East Senatorial district, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi has called on security agencies in the country to respect the sanctity of life and fundamental rights of citizens.

Sen. Onyewuchi spoke against the backdrop of a violent clash between a group of young people, said to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and security operatives at Emene in Enugu that left some of the youths dead.

Addressing journalists in Abuja over the killings of the youths, the lawmaker said that a situation where defenceless South East youths in their prime are mowed down by security agents is totally unacceptable.

He called on the federal government to institute a high powered investigative inquiry into the Emene killings.

Sen. Onyewuchi also urged youths in the South East to continue to be law abiding even in the face of provocation and await the outcome of investigation into the matter.

He further demanded that those found culpable must be made to face the full weight of the law.