Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi has bemoaned the unwarranted killing and maiming of innocent citizens in his domain in the name of protest against police brutality.

The monarch also condemned the destruction of property in the town as a result of activities of hoodlums who hide under the EndSARS protest.

Oba Aladetoyinbo in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Michael Adeyeye appealed to the youths to be calm and restrain themselves from further protests.

“A restrain and suspension of protest will afford goverment and security agencies the opportunity to apprehend all miscreants who took advantage of the situation to wreak havoc, destroying private and government buildings, property and looting of public and private establishments across the state,” he said.