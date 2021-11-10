Yoruba Leaders’ Forum (YLF) has warned people linking Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with the collapsed high rise building under construction in Ikoyi, Lagos to stop tarnishing his image as he has no link with the incident.

In a release signed by YLF coordinator, George Olufemi Ogunjimi, the group said it is sad that a good name is being dragged into the mud following the tragic and sad incident at the Ikoyi building site in lieu of 2023 politics.

“The vice president has categorically denied being the owner of the land or an investor in the collapsed building and searches have proven his assertion on the issue to be true,” the group said.

YLF explained though the late Femi Osibona shared the same ancestral heritage with Osinbajo, they were never business partners.

“Osibona had long been in business before the vice president became a public servant.

“We condemn in totality the ravenous personae and their backers who are out to dent the name and image of the vice president for political purposes.

“While we undoubtedly mourn with families and friends of the victims of the avoidable tragedy and express our condolences to the Lagos State government at this trying time, we advise rumour mongers to desist from spreading untruths and falsehood,” YLF said in the statement.

