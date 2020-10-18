The lmo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been warned to desist from impersonating and ridiculing the Supreme Court in ‘it’s vain attempt to wrest power from Governor Hope Uzodimma’.

The warning is contained in a statement issued in Owerri yesterday by the Coalition of lmo Youths for Good Governance.

The group condemned the recent circulation of a fake news by the PDP purporting the same to have emanated from the apex court.

The coalition in the statement signed by its Chairman, Comrade Anayo Opara, lambasted the Imo PDP for claiming in its WhatsApp platform that the Supreme Court has set up a six-man panel to hear a suit against Governor Uzodimma whereas no such thing happened.

The group described as regrettable and height of desperation the repeated attempt by the lmo PDP to impugn on the integrity of Supreme Court and the Justices after they declared Uzodimma the rightful winner of the 2019 governorship election.

Meanwhile, the Imo State governor, Uzodimma, has said that he is fully aware of, and genuinely concerned about, the bad state of roads in the state.

The governor regretted that the excruciating hardships bad roads have brought on the people of the state for many years now, assuring the people that once the rains are over massive road construction and rehabilitation will commence in earnest all over the state, starting from the state capital, Owerri.

He said that the government appreciates the patience of Imo people in coping with the terrible state of roads all these years, but appealed to all and sundry to understand that no meaningful roadwork can take place during the rainy season.