From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The caretaker chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti South West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Hon Idowu Akinbode, has called on party leaders in the state to embrace peace and desist from unnecessary press attacks that could affect the party’s fortunes in the 2022 governorship election in the state.

Akinbode, in a statement personally signed reacted to a publication purportedly credited to Mr Lanre Omolase, alleging the Senator representing Ekiti South senatorial district, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, of being responsible for the personal opinion made in one of the national newspapers by some notable leaders of the party, said the open confrontation was unwarranted.

The statement read : ” I made overtures to his phone, perhaps busy. The Molar I know could not have made such uncivilized comments. We believe this is one of the handiwork of the 5th columnists whose ego thrives in an unsettled society.”

Akinbode who is also Chairman, Forum of PDP local government party Chairmen, called for concerted efforts of party leaders to enthrone unity in the party.

“Our priority now as leaders of PDP, particularly in Ekiti State, should dwell more on collectivism and not to dissipate our energies to self-fighting in Ekiti.”

Akinbode added that the local govt caretaker Chairmen in Ekiti State believe in the leadership of the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and the National Working Committee of the party while expressing optimism that the NWC will soon resolve all the lingering crises within Ekiti PDP in a shortest possible time.

He disclosed that efforts were ongoing to meet with the heads of the groups behind the media bombardments.

“Efforts are in place to meet these leaders, Elder Kayode Oguntoye and Hon Lanre Omolase who are heads of groups and whose names are prominent in the undue media attacks that recently ensued from my local government, Ekiti South West, I must remind you all that collectively we have delivered victory in elections in the past and if we must consolidate on these good results, we must remain formidable as a party and tolerate one another.,” he advised.

He, however, appealed to Senator Biodun Olujimi, to remain focused and avoid being distracted in her representation at the Red Chamber.