Romanus Okoye

Former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to stop traveling abroad for medical treatment, rather to improve the local healthcare facilities to meet international standard. He urged individuals or in groups to invest in appropriate sectors in the country.

Obasanjo said it was disheartening to note that most of the places Nigerians travel abroad for medical treatments are manned by Nigerians. He however did not rule out the role of the government in providing conducive environment, improved security to ensure that investments in Nigeria yield returns.

Obasanjo who was represented by his wife, Mrs Bola Obasanjo at the commissioning of a Dialysis Center, ‘Strong Tower Services’ at Okota, Lagos said, “the incessant trips by Nigerians abroad for one medical treatment or the other is becoming so alarming. Even for basic medical check-ups, members of the Nigerian elite at great cost to the public directly or indirectly, travelled overseas.”

“How do we build our own medical structures when we keep going abroad? How do we encourage and support our professionals when we give the impression that they are incapable of meeting our medical requirements. How do we build confidence in our medical institutions if we do not patronize them? Is it right to keep wasting our limited foreign reserves on such trips abroad when local facilities exist,” he queried.

He urged all Nigerians to patronise our medical institutions so that they could grow and continue to offer quality services to a greater number of our people. He said, “It is only by patronizing the local facilities that we can encourage them to improve.

“I have noted with great satisfaction that the mission of the Dialysis Centre is to provide efficient, dedicated and affordable quality healthcare delivery. I must congratulate and commend the entire management and staff of Strong Tower Health Services Limited for this initiative and I can only urge others, within and outside Nigeria to follow the example and I enjoin all Nigerians to create a great, stable and productive economy.”

Chief Obasanjo said that the days of opportunistic or quick portfolio investment in Nigeria were gone that what was needed was well thought-out investments that would create jobs, promote integration of sectors, increase local content and uplift the economic foundation of Nigeria. “The investment in Stronger Tower Health Services Limited is one that meets these qualifications while at the same time providing service for humanity,” he said.

“Without serving humanity, we cannot serve God. The effect of the investment in the facility will touch the lives of people reduce pain and sorrow and help build the bodies and minds of people who in turn would become more productive in society.

“I am aware that there are thousands of well-placed experienced and qualified even wealthy Nigerian medical professionals in the diaspora that can invest in projects like this. Strong Tower Health Services Limited presents challenges to them. It is a call to patriotism and an opportunity to show leadership.”