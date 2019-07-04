Recent attacks on the Chief of Staff (COS) to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has been described as the handiwork of mischief makers bent on achieving selfish purposes.

A group, Citizens United for Good Governance and Accountability (CUGGA), at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, frowned at what it termed the continued unconscionable vilification of the dynamic and hardworking COS, describing the act as an ill that will blow the nation no good.

National president of CUGGA, Hon. Chinwoke Aduba, a former member of the House of Representatives, and Hon. Musa Adamu, a former lawmaker in Gombe State, stated that those traducing Abba Kyari are completely ignorant of the functioning of the presidency and the operation of the office of the COS, advising them to read the recently published groundbreaking book, “Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency,” by Chris Whipple to be fully informed about the profoundly patriotic gate-keeping job that Abba Kyari daily performs at great risk to his life and the attention and love his family expect from him.”

The group further averred that “apart from being an Executive Director, Management Services of UBA, and later the bank’s Managing Director, he was also at various times, a Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc, and Director of Exxon Mobil, academic credentials and practical experiences that have made him stand out as easily the most intellectually prepared Chief of Staff to any Nigerian president since 1999.”

The group advised idle mischief makers and armchair critics to take a deep breath, step back and allow Abba Kyari to carry out his onerous tasks as the nation’s presidential gatekeeper per excellence.