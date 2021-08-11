Ogun State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, yesterday, warned Ademola Eletu Asorota to desist from parading himself as the Oba-elect of Itele Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The House Committee led by Bolanle Ajayi, issued the warning during a meeting with representatives of Adogun Atele Family, led by Chief Taoreed Liasu, on issues concerning the stool of Onitele of Itele-Ota, as part of the Assembly’s quasi-judicial function, held at the Committee Room, Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The meeting also had in attendance the legal counsel of the Adogun Atele Family and that of Olota of Ota, Idris Balogun and Olaotan Ayodeji respectively, Director, General Services and Administration, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, Dada Oloruntoba and other principal staff of the council.

Ajayi, assisted by her committee members and other lawmakers, including Solomon Osho, Yusuf Adejojo, Abdul Bashir Oladunjoye, Ganiyu Oyedeji, Musefiu Lamidi, Adams Isaac, Yusuf Amosun and Damilola Soneye, directed all parties concerned on the Obaship issue, including the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Olota of Ota, Oba Abdulkabir Obalanlege to stop all ongoing actions pending the delivery of judgment of an on-going suit on the matter before a court.

The lawmakers admonished the residents of Itele community, through the Adogun Atele Family, to continue to promote peaceful co-existence amongst residents of the community and forestall any act that could lead to the break down of law and order in the area.

Head and principal members of Adogun Atele family, comprising of its four ruling houses had earlier vowed to resist plans by any individual or group to impose a traditional ruler on the community to achieve a hidden agenda.

Specifically, the family accused the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ogun State, Moruf Afolabi Afuape, and Oba Obalanlege of scheming to impose a non-indigene on the stool of Onitele of Itele Awori, Ota, Ogun State.

The family in a letter, dated August 9, 2021, written to the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ogun State House of Assembly, accused ministry officials of planning to sell the stool of Onitele to one Ademola Asorota, whom they claim is a stranger to the Itele family.

The letter signed by Chief Taoreed Muhammadu Dada, Pa Nurudeen Akanbi Alimi Akapo, Mr. Sunday Mathew Taiwo Owotolu and Alhaji Monsuru Oseni Yusuf, on behalf of all the ruling houses, urged the Ogun State House of Assembly to intervene and prevent avoidable bloodshed in Itele.

