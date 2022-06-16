The Director-General, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mr Farouk Salim, on Wednesday advised Nigerians to desist from patronising importers and manufacturers of substandard products.

Salim gave the advice at a one-day sensitisation programme organised by the organisation in Port Harcourt to create awareness on the dangers of patronising substandard products.

He said the essence of the programme was to ensure that the public stop patronising both manufacturers and importers of substandard products in order to save lives in the country.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to him, one of the challenges facing the country is the issue of importation and production of fake and substandard products.

The SON D-G said that some of the fake and substandard products are cheap, hence the need for individuals and stakeholders to collaborate with the organisation to inform the public.

“One of the biggest challenges is that both the educated and the illiterate are patronising these fake products.

“The individuals or importers that bring in substandard products are criminally minded as they do not consider the damage been done to the country.

“We are doing everything possible to address this issue as well as ensure that our jobs are efficient. We created nine Directorates for people to obtain information without going to the headquarters,” he said.

Salim noted that the negative implication of substandard products in the society were enormous.

“When people import substandard goods it means that there are original goods in the market that are more expensive than the substandard ones.

“If people do not patronise good products in the market, the factories will close down, and a lot of people will lose their jobs.

“The resultant effect is hardship, unemployment, crime, banditry, terrorism and reduction in the country’s tax revenue,” he said.

Salim, therefore, urged the public to report offenders of substandard products in the country to the nearest police station or to SON using telephone and through their official website for prompt action.

Mrs Stella Ngwoke, Commander of Narcotics, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Onne Port, said that the agency would collaborate with SON to maintain standardisation.

Ngwoke commended SON for organising the programme to address the proliferation of substandard goods by some persons in order to make more profit.

According to her, when SON gets it right, lives are saved, the economy improves, and Made-in-Nigeria goods will be more patronised in the country.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .