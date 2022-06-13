From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to go beyond rhetorics and take practical steps to guarantee the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections in 2023.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said Nigerians are more determined than ever to to fully entrench the democratic demands of credible elections, which is at the core of the Democracy Day celebration.

The opposition party charged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day celebration to reaffirm their determination to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

The statement read: “June 12 embodies the struggle by Nigerians against corrupt, suppressive and dictatorial forces; against lawless, insensitive, anti-people and terrorism-promoting regime, against injustice, high-handedness, recklessness and incurable impunity, all which the APC has come to represent.

“It is unpardonable that the APC administration has arrogantly continued to violate and trample on the substance, value and quintessence of June 12 Democracy Day; the democratic principles of Constitutional Order, freedom, justice, fairness and equity as well as the much-desired national cohesion and tolerance which Chief MKO Abiola personified and died for.

“Our Party cautions the APC to stop testing the Will of Nigerians with its continued abuse of process, violation of human rights, nepotism, electoral manipulations, stifling of freedom of speech, promotion of violence; the very pattern of the dark era of military dictatorship in our country, which Chief MKO Abiola fought against.

“The PDP demands that President Buhari should take steps to check the use of security agencies and thugs to suppress voters in addition to guaranteeing that only votes cast at the polling units are transmitted and declared.”

