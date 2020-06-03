Gyang Bere, Jos

The Izu Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria in the 19 Northern States has urged South-East states who pay pensions and gratuities to former governors and speakers to borrow a leaf from Imo State and repeal the act in the interest of development.

The group applauded Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma for abolishing the act in his state, saying that it will ameliorate the suffering of the masses in the state.

Izu Umunna President Dr Ugo Ikekuna and Secretary Barr Tony Ikechukwu Egwuonwu in a press statement in Jos said the action will provide room for development.

‘The Izu Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria, a think-tank for Ndigbo in the 19 Northern States and Abuja Commends Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma for sponsoring and signing into law the bill abolishing Pensions and gratuities for past governors, Speakers and their deputies in Imo.

‘We see this as a bold and selfless step in the right direction and indicative of a pragmatic leader, prepared to give priority to actions that will enhance the welfare of the masses as opposed to that of the privileged few in the society.

‘We also commend Imo State legislature for cooperating with the governor in passing the bill at record time, inspite of the fact that some of their members would have been beneficiaries at the end of their tenure, if the status quo had remained.’

They urged the beneficiaries to take the development in good faith and regard it as their own little ccontributions towards ameliorating the sufferings of the masses.