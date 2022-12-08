From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), has warned oil marketers and those involved in the distribution of petroleum products to make the commodity available within 48, hours to Nigerians at the official rate of government or have themselves to blame.

It says it could no longer fold its arms to watch some unscrupulous marketers taking advantage of the scarcity of petroleum products to jeopardize national security.

The DSS, said it would launch a manhunt and fish out those engaging in any destructive tendencies if queues for patrol at various fuel stations across the country does not disappear in the next 48 hours, no matter their status.

The DSS, said the warning had become necessary following the persistent fuel scarcity of petrol ravaging the country and causing hardship on the citizens.

DSS public relations officer Peter Afunaya, said the decision was reached at the end of a crucial meeting between the agency and all the stakeholders in the petrol supply chain held at the DSS headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Those in attendance include Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot operators among the others.

He said that during the meeting with the stakeholders, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited discovered that it had about 1.9 billion litres of PMS in stock which will last for during the Christmas and new year celebrations.

Afunanya, at a media briefing with journalists after the meeting, said the agency would take steps to deal with unscrupulous marketers using artificial fuel scarcity to threaten national security.

He said “it the mandate of the Service to detect and prevent threat to National Security, this is why the Service has to Summon the Stakeholders meeting in the oil and gas sector to find a lasting solution to the probem before it snowball to crisis

” There is an agreement that marketers will be operating for 24hrs on daily basis and that tankers owners said all hands will be on deck to ensure lifting of the products. “IPMAN has also committed itself to ensure that the product is available for 24hrs daily.

” The NNPC Ltd disclosed thatt it has over 1.9bn litres of PMS in stock and also agreed to sell the products at offical ex- Depot price to all Oil marketers Nationwide

“For we at the DSS, we agreed to provide adequate security for fuel distribution.

“Therefore, we insisted that the fuel distribution must improve and all challenges eliminated in 48hrs, and after 48hrs, we will as a matter of urgency carryout operations across the country. And in doing this, we won’t mind whose oars is gored.

” We are sounding a note of warning that it won’t be business as usual. We have set our commands and platform nationwide on high alert and they are to get information on any element who want to obstruct these efforts

” We are also advising the members of the public not to capitalize on the fuel scarcity to take laws into their hands as the Service will deal ruthlessly with individual or groups trying to obstruct even distribution of the products”.