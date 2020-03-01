A group – Patriots of Ijaw Nation (PIN), has asked Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike, to stop a planned protest against the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

PIN said in a statement signed by Kesiye Newman (Publicity Sec.) in Yenagoa that insider information at its disposal indicated that Governor Wike is making frantic efforts to use the State’s resources to mobilise people from the state and beyond to stage a protest in front of the Abuja house of the minister.

The action, alleged to be tagged, “Leave Justice Mary Odili Alone,” is scheduled to take place in the run-up to the Supreme Court hearing of the appeal for a review of the Bayelsa State governorship election judgment of February 13, 2020.

Justice Odili had presided over the apex court’s panel that quashed the victory of Chief David Lyon of All Progressives Congress (APC) on account of problems that the running mate had with his names.

Following the judgment, some persons protested in front of the residence of Justice Odili last week. Wike accused Sylva and APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, of being the masterminds of the protests. Both of them, however, denied the allegations. Sylva, in particular, disclaimed and denounced the protests at the jurist’s house.

Part of the statement, reads: “We wish to alert the public to the credible information available to our organisation indicating that River State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike, is mobilising widely to stage a protest in front of the Abuja residence of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

“Not satisfied with the maligning of the APC National Chairman and the Minister, Governor Wike is sponsoring people from his state and beyond with public funds to protest against Sylva. His argument is that he has a duty to protect Rivers State indigenes, including Justice Odili, who is married to a former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili. We consider this as a joke taken too far. We would like to advise Governor Wike to stop this mischief forthwith.”