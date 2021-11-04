100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

From Paul Orude BauchiHe made the call in a keynote address at the Second Annual National Conference of Faculty of Education, held at Bayero University Kano (BUK)Malumfashi believes it is high government all levels demonstrated more commitment to quality education by earmarking 26 per cent of annual budget to education to address the challenges facing the sector.He argued that the ultimate goal of education is the transformation of the society and education is the only vehicle for sustainable development.‘No amount of investment in education is too much. Education is sine quo non of development therefore it must be adequately funded in line with UNESCO Recommendations,’ Malumfashi of the Faculty of Education, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, stated.The University Don disclosed that challenges in the education sector in the country were worsened by social upheaval and economic instability.Malumfashi explained that high rate of crime and criminality, food insecurity excruciating poverty, misery and squalor, diminishing industrial output, low foreign direct investment, insecurity of lives and property and High rate of dropout have all impacted on education in the country.He said the sector is faced with various national challenges which include low quality of education, indiscipline, politics, poor parenting and guidance, lack of infrastructure, unstable curriculum and calendar, unwillingness to study education, poor funding, poor governance of education.He said Staff Attrition, Unaffordable education, Lack of good welfare for teachers, scarcity and prohibitive costs of books and other learning materials at all levels, poor reading culture and Lack of strong library structure at all levels among others were some national challenges facing education in Nigeria.Sadly, he stated, while education is the top priority of human development index, the experience in Nigeria is far from reality‘Challenges are inevitable in human society. What is important is the way and manner the challenges are transformed into strength and opportunities,’ Malumfashi argued.’We need partnership not commoditization of education yet they are asking for Government intervention.‘Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) must be in forefront for Nigeria to develop.‘Cutting edge research must be embarked upon to solve societal problem,’ he suggested.He also recommended for a timely and periodic review of our curriculum in order to remain relevant while advocating for improved welfare and teachers and restoration of teachers glory, and I mean private universities were asking for government intervention, government has no business in business.