From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urge the governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the stakeholders and all well-meaning Nigerians, to avoid politicising or being simplistic about the security situation in the country.

Apparently replying the PDP governors, the ruling party, in a statement signed by the National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, James Akpanudoedehe, insisted that the capacity of President Muhammadu Buhari to solve the security challenges is never in a doubt.

“APC notes the communique issued by governors of the PDP on recent security incidents recorded in some parts of the country.

The party and government definitely share concerns of well-meaning Nigerians, including PDP governors.

“However, let no one be in doubt as to the urgency and capacity of the President Buhari government to end the recent security incidents. We urge stakeholders and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians to avoid politicising or being simplistic about the security situation.

“At a time like this, our duty to our nation as good citizens should outweigh political party colorations.

“As those who receive constant security briefings, PDP governors should know that divisive rhetorics can only embolden the criminals who are carrying out these cowardly acts. This is not the time to play to the gallery, but sit down to find real and lasting solutions. The latter is what the President Buhari administration is doing.

“While high-level investigations are ongoing to fish out sponsors and perpetrators of the security incidents, President Buhari has already given marching orders to our security services to check the security incidents.

“We pray the investigations should not reveal conspiracies by the opposition to weaken the government in furtherance of their desperate 2023 aspirations.

“We are however confident that our PDP governors and indeed all stakeholders will cooperate and support ongoing efforts to quickly and permanently end the security incidents,” the statement read.