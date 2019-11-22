Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has issued stern warnings to people particularly politicians peddling lies and politicising the recent killings in the state.

Matawalle gave the warning at the Government House, Gusau, while receiving eight AK47 rifles, and other ammunition surrendered by one of the repentant bandits, Saleh Kawajo Kuyambana.

Matawalle said the state government is going to take serious action against any person or group of persons found in the act of peddling lies that are not true reflections of events in the state.

He added that security agencies in the state had been mandated to arrest and prosecute anybody found indulging in such acts no matter how highly placed such person or groups might be in the society.