Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara State governor, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has given stern warnings to politicians peddling lies and politicising the recent killings in Zamfara. Matawalle gave the warning at the Government House, Gusau while receiving eight AK-47 rifles, and other ammunition surrendered by one of the repentant bandits, Saleh Kawajo Kuyambana.

Matawalle said the state government is going to take serious action against person or group of persons found in peddling lies that are not true reflections of events in the state. He added that security agencies in the state have been mandated to arrest and prosecute anybody found in such acts no matter how highly placed in the society.

The governor described as unfortunate the altitude of some opposition politicians, who rather than be sober about the loss of innocent lives, are politicising the killings as means of causing distraction to his administration’s efforts to curb banditry in the state.

Matawalle said he was amazed that the former governor seems not to be happy about the level of peace so far achieved in the state. He lamented that this is the third time the ex-governor will visit the state and it will be followed by security breach, an act that he described as the highest sense of irresponsibility.

The governor handed over the surrendered Ak47 rifles and the other ammunition to the state Commissioner of Police, Barrister Usman Nagogo. He was earlier billed to travel to Germany on Wednesday to woo foreign investors, but cancelled the trip due to the last Sunday killings of 14 people in Karaye village of Gummi Local Government Area.